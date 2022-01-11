Migos rapper TakeOff killed outside bowling alley in downtown Houston, AP confirms

HPD said TakeOff and Quavo of the Atlanta-based rap trio were at a private party at the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley prior to the deadly shooting.

HOUSTON — Migos rapper TakeOff died after he was shot outside of a bar in downtown Houston early Tuesday, a representative confirmed to the Associated Press.

Kirsnick Khari Ball, known as Takeoff, was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset. A representative for members of Migos who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed the death to The Associated Press.

The Houston Police Department said TakeOff and Quavo of the Atlanta-based rap trio were at a private party at the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley prior to the deadly shooting.

Investigators with Houston police said they will not release the victim's identity until family members are notified and the identity is verified by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

However, investigators said the victim was a Black man in his late 20s.

This happened at about 2:35 a.m. on a balcony outside of the bowling which is on the third floor of a building on San Jacinto Street and Dallas Street.

Police said the party ended at 1 a.m. but it carried over to 2 a.m. A group of about 40 people was congregating outside of the bar on the third floor after it had closed when someone started shooting. There were security guards in the area who heard the shots but did not see who opened fire.

Once the shooting started, people from the crowd ran from the scene. Police said the victim was shot in the head or neck.

Two other victims were taken in private vehicles to hospitals, police said. Their identities have also not been released.

Homicide investigators are on the scene. Anyone with information on what happened is encouraged to call HPD's Homicide Division.

Who was Migos rapper TakeOff?

Takeoff was the youngest member of Migos, the rap trio from suburban Atlanta that also featured his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. They first broke through with the massive hit “Versace” in 2013. The song was remixed by Drake, heightening its popularity.

The group had four Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, though Takeoff was not on their multi-week No. 1 “Bad and Boujee,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert. They put out a trilogy of albums called “Culture,” “Culture II” and “Culture III,” with the first two albums hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. They also earned an ASCAP Vanguard Award in 2018, for their streaming success with multiplatinum songs like “Motorsport (featuring Cardi B and Nicki Minaj),” “Stir Fry,” and “Walk It Talk It.”

The trio also played a fictional version of themselves on an episode of the hit TV show “Atlanta,” but the group wasn’t currently together.

Offset, who is married to Cardi B, released a solo album in 2019, while Takeoff and Quavo released a joint album “Only Built for Infinity Links” last month.

We spoke to Thomas Moreno a big fan of Migos. He shared these pics with @KHOU of Takeoff at Bottled Blonde Houston. Migos performed there this summer in June. He was really sad and surprised, by the devastating news, Takeoff was shot and killed in the GreenStreet Complex today. pic.twitter.com/4PoieZa6AK — Ugochi Iloka KHOU (@UgochiKHOU) November 1, 2022