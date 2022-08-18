DPS: 1 of Texas' 10 most wanted offenders arrested in Waco

DPS announced that Rodney Eugene Hunter, 50, of Waco was arrested in the city on Aug. 9. He's described to be a "high-risk sex offender" by authorities.

WACO, Texas — One of Texas' 10 most wanted offenders was arrested in Waco earlier this month, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS announced that Rodney Eugene Hunter, 50, of Waco was arrested in the city on Aug. 9.

Hunter is described to be a "high-risk sex offender" by authorities. In 1997, he was convicted on two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact involving a 7-year-old girl, DPS said. He was given two 15-year sentences for this crime, but was released in 2012.

He failed to comply with the sex offender registration requirements this year and the Waco Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest on July 18, DPS said.

This arrest warrant was stacked onto another warrant issued by the McLennan County Sheriff's Office back in February for alleged forgery, DPS added.