DALLAS -- The Texas Department of Public Safety says a man is in serious condition and two people are in custody after a shooting involving two special agents in Northeast Dallas.
Staff Lieutenant Lonny Haschel says the two agents were parked in a DPS vehicle while working a case on Adleta Boulevard, near Skillman and I-635, at about 11 a.m.
A white SUV came up behind them and parked behind their vehicle, Haschel said. A man got out and walked toward the agents with a handgun.
"According to the preliminary investigation, the agents, fearing for their lives, discharged their service weapons, striking the armed suspect," Haschel said.
The suspect was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Two other people inside the SUV were arrested.
No names have been released.
The Texas Rangers are investigating, Haschel said.