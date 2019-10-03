GROESBECK, Texas — A report of a reckless driver turned into a pursuit through Groesbeck overnight Saturday, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said they received the call in reference to a driver on State Hwy. 164.

The driver led law enforcement out of the city again on FM 1245 and continued driving a short distance before stopping at his Limestone County residence, officials said.

The suspect was charged with evading and driving while intoxicated.

No injuries were reported.