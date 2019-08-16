WACO, Texas — A 4-year-old boy died after a hit-and-run in Waco late Thursday night.

Police said two vehicles crashed at south 18th St. and Primrose Dr. around 10:30 p.m.

As police tried to check on the drivers, Omar Hilario Sanchez, 27, sped off then crashed into a tree near south 4th St. and Garden Dr.

Police found the child, Noah Sanchez, in the backseat in a car seat that was not properly secured.

Police said while paramedics were taking Noah Sanchez to a hospital he began having medical complications. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Omar Sanchez was also taken to a hospital with a fractured ankle, police said.

Police believe alcohol and speed were major factors in the crashes.

Multiple warrants were issued for Omar Sanchez. He was arrested on Monday after he was released from the hospital.

