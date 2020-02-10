Drug cases in Waco | A broader look after large drug bust

6 News spoke with Waco Police officer Garen Bynum about drug case trends in the city over the last few years.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Anti Gang Unit seized 80 pounds of methamphetamine from a trailer in 1100 block of Procter Ave. Wednesday. Three people were arrested in connection with the case and taken to the McLennan County Jail, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

6 News took a step back from the case to look at drug case trends in the city with Waco Police Officer Garen Bynum.

"Year-to-date totals compared from 2019 to 2020 we're actually down 29 percent for drug cases," Bynum said.

In an email to 6 News, Bynum wrote, "The Waco PD Drug Enforcement Unit has been as busy as they as ever," he said. "This does not mean that there are less drugs out on the streets, just fewer cases right now".

Drug case numbers provided by Waco PD:

2018 year totals: 799

2019 year totals: 803

2019 YTD: 686

2020 YTD: 488

These numbers do not all reflect large drug busts.

"Something as simple as, you know, somebody found an illegal substance during a traffic stop and that one person went to jail," Bynum said.

Waco sits along I-35, Bynum said that makes a difference. He said it is in a unique spot, being between two major cities and the interstate running to the border.

"We're just an easy stopping point for a lot of, you know, illegal narcotics," Bynum said.