A Red Robin customer said she found an edible in her to-go order. Charlotte police are now investigating

The customer said Charlotte police and Red Robin's corporate team are now looking into what happened.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A curbside to-go customer at Red Robin in north Charlotte says she got more than she ordered when she got home and discovered an edible treat inside her bag.

On Wednesday evening, that customer - who wished not to be identified - said her take-out order included a mystery bar along with a business card.

"I took the salad out of the bag and I noticed this treat at the bottom like a Rice Krispy treat," she said. “It had a marijuana leaf on the card, so we didn’t know if it was infused with marijuana or something else.”

At last check, the contact information on that card including the Twitter account for the product is no longer active. Nobody picks up when the phone number is called.

The customer said after she reported finding the edibles to management at the restaurant in University City, she was told the employee responsible had been sent home and corporate leadership was now investigating.

“They talked to the guy, and he said it was something he didn’t know he could do that it was against their policy," the customer said.

A take-out surprise! 😳😳 A customer at Red Robin says she received this edible treat inside her curbside pick-up order... Posted by Briana Harper on Friday, June 17, 2022

Customers say the biggest worry now is safety.

“My concern is that this is very dangerous for people not knowing what’s in it, how much is in it," she said. "If a child got it they could possibly be harmed really bad.”

The customer said she handed the edible over to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, which is now investigating. Officers told her they plan to test it to find out what exactly is in it.

WCNC Charlotte reached out directly to Red Robin and CMPD to get additional details about this case, but we are still waiting for a response.