Elderly couple killed by son was shot in head, affidavit says

An arrest affidavit said Floyd and Priscilla Williams were shot multiple times in the head by their son.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — An elderly couple found dead in their home by a Bell County Sheriff's deputy had been shot multiple times in their heads, according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit said the deputy went to the home Sept. 15 to do a welfare check. He looked in the window and saw one of the victims.

The deputy forced his way into the home and found Floyd and Priscilla Williams who he said, "had been deceased for some period of time," according to the affidavit.

Deputies also found a medication log in their home that showed the last entry was Aug. 21.

The affidavit said the victims' vehicle was missing from the home. Their son, James Keith Williams, was found driving it Sept. 16. He admitted to investigators he shot his parents.