KILLEEN, Texas — An elderly couple and a 16-year-old were robbed in the middle of the night in their home by two teenagers, Killeen police said Friday.

Police said Jason Lomas, 17, and Jordan Bennett, 17, both of Killeen, broke into the home in the 1400 block of Stephen St. on Feb. 23 just before 1:45 a.m.

A 72-year-old man, 74-year-old woman and the teen were the only three people in the house at the time.

Police said one of the suspects hit the 72-year-old in the head with a handgun.

Bennett and Lomas held the three of them at gunpoint as they stole electronics and money then their car, police said.

Police learned who they were through the course of their investigation and warrants were issued for their arrest on Tuesday.

Police arrested Lomas on Wednesday. Bennett was caught in Marble Falls on Thursday by the U.S. Marshal's Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

Lomas is in the Bell County Jail. Bennett is in the Burnett County Jail. Both of them have $100,000 bonds and are charged with aggravated robbery.