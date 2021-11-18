McLennan Grand Jury indicts formerly escaped inmate on new charges

Anthony Wayne Williams was found and arrested in the Waco area last month after stealing a precinct car.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The McLennan County Grand Jury indicted Anthony Wayne Williams, an inmate who briefly escaped police custody in October, on two new charges Thursday.

The charges include escape (enhanced) and theft of less than $2,500 with two or more priors, according to court documents.

Williams, 39, escaped on Oct. 13 when he stole a precinct van at 823 Snyder Rd. He was later found and arrested in Waco the following morning, according to deputies.