WACO, Texas — Retired Waco police detective Sherry Kingrey took the stand during the second day of testimony in the trial against Estella Fajardo, an ICE detainee accused of burglary and organized crime.

Fajardo is accused of buying stolen property from two convicted burglars. She is also facing deportation in a separate immigration trial.

Kingrey was assigned as the lead detective in a string of burglaries that happened in North Waco from late 2015 to early 2016.

Kingrey testified that her investigation determined Jatramaine King and Laderron Henry were breaking into homes, stealing property and taking the stolen items to two Waco businesses: Guerra Brothers and Kings Gold and Silver.

According to Kingrey, both businesses purchased items off the street, marked up the price and resold them. Detective Kingrey called both businesses and found Estella Fajardo owned Guerra Brothers.

Kingrey said she went to Kings Gold and Silver and spoke to a woman named Rochelle Lopez. Lopez told her she owned Kings Gold and Silver, but the building the company was inside of belonged to Fajardo. Lopez told Kingrey she paid rent to Fajardo every month.

Fajardo was supposed to meet Kingrey at Guerra Brothers, but Fajardo stood up the detective.

On the stand, Kingrey said she obtained a search warrant for Fajardo's home after determining the two businesses “were not legit.”

Kingrety testified there was “an astronomical amount of stolen property” in Fajardo’s home. She said it was “an overload of property under beds, everywhere.”

Kingrey said there were two large TVs in a box in the front room, and when she asked Fajardo where they came from Fajardo said she purchased them from Best Buy.

Kingrey said she pointed out there were Walmart labels all over the box, and Fajardo switched her story, saying she bought them from a guy who worked at Walmart.

Waco police took the TVs along with all the other property believed to have been stolen.

State Prosecutor Evan O’Donnell asked Kingrey if she thought Fajardo and Lopez were manipulated by King and Henry to buy the stolen goods. Kingrey answered no, saying "they were active participants.”

Kingrey eventually obtained access to Henry’s cell phone. She said she discovered Fajardo called Henry seven times and King 12 times.

According to Kingrey, Fajardo was asking them to get things like electronics, purses and “good jewelry”

O’Donnell asked Kingrey one more time if she thought that Fajardo knew those items were stolen.

Kingrey replied “I’m 100 percent sure she knew those items were stolen.”

In her testimony, Fajardo said the detective had the story all wrong.

Fajardo said she said she bought the items from King so he would have money to help provide for his family, and she didn't know the merchandise was stolen.

She also said the tablets that were recovered were just left behind at her moving company and that she brought them back to her house until someone claimed them.

Farjado said when she was arrested she wanted to cooperate with law enforcement, but officers started to harass her.

Fajardo's immigration attorney said a guilty verdict in the theft case would be detrimental to her deportation case because of a 1998 order. The immigration attorney asked ICE to rescind the old reinstatement of removal order so Fajardo could remain in Texas with her family.

According to leaders from the the Waco Immigrants Alliance, Fajardo moved to McLennan County 30 years ago to escape violence in Mexico.

Members of the group have supported Fajardo since they heard her claim a female guard sexually assaulted her at the Jack Harwell Detention Center. Fajardo also told members of the group the jail denied her medication.

The McLennan County Sheriff's Department said their investigation determined the sexual assault claim was not true.

The state and defense both rested their cases Thursday. The jury is set to return Friday morning to deliberate.