Exhausted mother of missing McGregor girl: 'Please don't call without specific information'

Shannon Harrison was up all night with police trying to track down her missing daughter, Aysha Cross. Now she's fighting rumors as well as the clock.

MCGREGOR, Texas — The McGregor Police Department issued an Amber Alerts for two missing girls early Monday morning. The mother of one teen, Alysha Cross, is now begging the public to only call if they have specific information, as the investigation has been hit with a deluge of calls and texts.

She is also asking the public to not threaten a McGregor boy who she says is cooperating with the investigation.

Emilee Solomon and Aysha Cross, both 14 years old, have reportedly been missing from McGregor since last Wednesday. Solomon is described as a 5-foot-1, white female with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing 175 lbs. Cross is described as a 5-foot-2, white female with black hair, hazel eyes, weighing 105 lbs.

Law enforcement officials believe the children are in grave or immediate danger. Cross's Mother, Shannon Harrison, believes both girls are now in serious danger.

McGregor Police said they had not identified any suspects as of Monday afternoon.

Harrison said her daughter and Emilee Solomon are friends from school. After a sleepover Wednesday night, Harrison said Solomon went missing.

Cross left her mother a note later that night which said she would find Solomon and "make this right."

Harrison said Solomon had initially gotten into a red car with a boy from McGregor and was taken back to his house. However, Harrison said the boy's parents made him take Solomon back to her neighborhood along with a chaperon.

Harrison told 6 News the boy is helping police but some angry community members are still threatening him. She said that needs to stop.

Solomon reportedly did not want to be dropped off at Harrison's house, and asked the boy and chaperon to drop her off several blocks away.

Harrison said Solomon, who had already destroyed her phone, then asked to use a phone to make a call, and disappeared. Neither teen has been seen since.

Harrison said the case was originally classified as a runaway case and the McGregor detective assigned to it was not authorized to put out an Amber Alert last week.

The situation changed early Monday morning. Harrison said both she and McGregor PD have reason to believe the girls are in immediate danger.

Harrison said the FBI joined the investigation around 9 a.m. Monday morning.

One Amber Alert went out early Monday morning and another went out just before 11 a.m.