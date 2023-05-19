Falls County Sheriff's Office searching for escaped suspect

Fabian Wayne Beckham was reportedly last seen heading south towards highway 77 in Golinda.

GOLINDA, Texas — Deputies in Falls County are searching for an escaped suspect, according to a statement from the Falls County Sheriff's Office.

The Office identified the suspect as Fabian Wayne Beckham. He is described as a white male, 5'10", 205 lbs with a light beard. The Sheriff's Office said he was last seen wearing dark colored shorts with no shoes or shirt.

The Sheriff's Office also said Beckham may still be handcuffed in front of his chest.

Beckham was last seen headed south through the woods toward Highway 77 in Golinda, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Anyone who sees Beckham is urged not to approach him, and instead to call 911 immediately.

No further information has been given at this time. Updates will given as information becomes available.