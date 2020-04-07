The march will start at 5 p.m. at Discovery Green in Houston.

HOUSTON — Family, friends and supporters of Vanessa Guillen plan to march in Houston Saturday afternoon to demand justice for the missing Fort Hood soldier.

The march will begin at 5 p.m. It will start at Discovery Green and end at City Hall.

Guillen, who is from Houston, was last seen April 22.

Remains were found Tuesday roughly 30 miles from Fort Hood during the search for Guillen. Although they have not been positively identified, authorities believe they belong to Guillen.

March organizers said her life was taken way too soon and her family needs justice.

"We started this march for Vanessa because we had to. When I look at Vanessa I see my younger sister's and how easily that could be them, how that could be anyone's child," said Andrew Rodriguez, one of the march organizers. "There is a Vanessa in all of us today and we won't stop until we find truth and justice."

Organizers request that everyone who attends the march to wear a mask. They also ask attendees to bring signs.

This is just one of many ways Houstoninans and other supporters across the world are demanding justice for Guillen.

On Friday, hundreds of people gathered for a vigil in Killeen, calling for a change in leadership at Fort Hood.

The national organization LULAC is also calling for a change.

Fort Hood authorities have identified two suspects who were allegedly involved in Guillen's disappearance.

One of them is 20-year-old Spc. Aaron David Robinson. Robinson killed himself as officers moved in to arrest him late Tuesday night.