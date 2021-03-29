Waco Police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash over the weekend

Police say Craig Steward, 36, was struck by a dark gray or silver Freightliner truck tractor who was traveling southbound on I-35 when the crash happened.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run accident early Saturday morning, which resulted in the death of a pedestrian.

Around 1 a.m., officers received a call about a pedestrian struck in the 1400 block of S. Interstate 35.

When they arrived, they found 36-year-old Craig Creel Steward and were able to confirm he was struck by a vehicle, police say. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police added.

During the initial investigation, officers determined he was struck by a dark gray or silver Freightliner truck tractor who was traveling southbound on I-35 when the crash happened, Waco PD said. Police say the driver did not remain on the scene.

If you have any information about this accident, contact Det. Clark with Waco PD at (254) 750-3662 or you can remain anonymous by calling Waco Crime Stoppers at (254) 750-HELP(4357).