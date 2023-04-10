Fatal motorcyclist crash in Waco kills 2, ongoing investigation

Waco Police are actively investigating a fatal crash that took place April 9 involving a Chrysler and Motorcycle. No criminal charges have been filed at this time.

WACO, Texas — According to the Waco Police Department, officers are investigating a fatal crash that happened on April 9, 2023 at approximately 9:06 p.m. north of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Waco Police officers say the incident occurred when the driver of a Chrysler 300 attempted to make a U-turn on north Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and hit a 2006 Suzuki motorcyclist and passenger traveling behind the Chrysler.

Reports say the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger was transported to a local hospital, later succumbing to their injuries.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and no criminal charges have been filed at this time.

