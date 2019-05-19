HOUSTON — A home invasion suspect stabbed himself after he was shot by a homeowner who found him in his daughter’s bedroom overnight.

The suspect later died at a local hospital from his injuries during the incident. This happened just after 2:30 a.m. at a home located in the 13100 block of N. Bellaire Estates.

Houston police say they responded to a call of a shooting at that time. When police arrived at the scene, witnesses told them the intruder had broken into a downstairs window and made his way up the stairs.

Police say the homeowner found the suspect armed in his 13-year-old daughter’s bedroom. A scuffle ensued, and the homeowner was able to wrestle the gun away from the intruder and shot him multiple times.

A neighbor then came over and helped the family, including four children, escape the home. Police say when the neighbor went back over to the home, they saw the intruder stabbing himself with a kitchen knife downstairs.

The suspect was transported to local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say the home invasion appears to be random at this time.

