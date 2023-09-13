Fayette County deputies arrest man accused of transporting 11 kilos of meth

Lamar Dareon Martin, of Lavaca County, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Fayette County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) has arrested a man accused of transporting 11 kilos of methamphetamine through the county.

According to FCSO, the incident occurred just after 11 a.m. Wednesday. Sgt. Randy Thumann attempted to make a traffic stop on a 2022 Porche SUV on IH-10 near the 677 mile marker west bound for a routine traffic violation.

After Thumann made contact with him, the driver sped off, which lead to a pursuit through Fayette County and into the town of Schulenberg. A Schulenberg police officer joined the pursuit, which went south on FM 957, into Lavaca County and into the city of Hallettsville.

The Lavaca County Sheriff's Office then assisted in the pursuit, deploying spike strips and ultimately causing the vehicle to crash into a fire hydrant. The suspect then attempted to flee on foot but was soon captured by Thumann.

The suspect has been identified as 34-year-old Lamar Dareon Martin, of Lavaca County. He is charged with possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest.

Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek said that approximately 11 kilos of methamphetamine were located in Schulenburg that had been dumped by Martin during the pursuit. Deputies also seized over $3,000 from the Martin's vehicle.

The Schulenburg Police Department, the Lavaca County Sheriff’s Office and the Hallettsville Police Department assisted FCSO in the pursuit and subsequent arrest.