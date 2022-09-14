Waco school threat investigation taken over by FBI

Waco PD realize the similarity of threats made to other Texas school districts but say they can't make speculation on if the calls are connected.

WACO, Texas — From Houston to Waco to Austin reports of school attacks and threats were made across the state.

Central Texas school district Eanes ISD was a part of the targeted districts and claims there were at least a dozen similar anonymous threats that forced school districts to evacuate immediately.

These threats turned out to be a hoax but districts including Waco ISD took the threats seriously and are confident they’ll be prepared for anything that could happen in the future.

Everytownresearch.org reports as of Aug. 30 of this year, there were at least 113 incidents of gunfire on school grounds in the U.S., resulting in 41 deaths and 82 injuries.

Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon says while Tuesday afternoon’s threat was a hoax, she plans to continue to enforce security across the district's campuses and is grateful for yesterday’s quick response from local law enforcement.

"I don't believe this to be a local student but I do not know. Again, I'm just grateful for local law enforcement who responded, who assisted us and we just are incredibly proud of our staff and our students in the way they handled themselves,” Kincannon shared.

Some parents had a theory that maybe the anonymous threats were calculated. Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley says as of right now, they are not able to come to that conclusion.

"We can't make that speculation just yet as it is a part of the initial investigation. We were aware as we were getting the call at our school here, that we noticed other cities were getting a similar call so we did realize the similarity there. As far as them being connected, we can't really say if that's true or not,” Shipley explained.

To get more information behind the hoax calls made toward Waco High, the department has handed the investigation over to higher authorities.

"Because of the scale that we realized and other cities around the state were also getting similar calls as we were yesterday, the FBI is the one that's going to be handling a full investigation,” Shipley said.