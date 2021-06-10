FBI, Dallas Police conduct raid, arrest more than 20 people connected to gangs, drugs, murder: Source

Officials with several law enforcement agencies - including the FBI Dallas office, Dallas Police, the DEA and the ATF - are expected to speak at 2 p.m.

DALLAS — Nearly two dozen people have been arrested after a significant, early-morning raid in Dallas.

Sources close to the investigation told WFAA that the raid at several apartment complexes was connected to gang activity, including drug sales and murders.

Despite the arrests, sources said authorities are still looking for dozens of other suspects, including others from across the state.

Officials with several law enforcement agencies - including the FBI Dallas office; the Dallas Police Department; the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Fire - are expected to speak at 2 p.m. to "announce a significant law enforcement action taken to address violent crime in the city of Dallas."

FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Prerak Shah, DEA Dallas Special Agent in Charge Eduardo Chávez, and ATF Dallas Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey Boshek II are all expected to deliver remarks at the FBI Dallas Headquarters.