BOISE, Idaho — The Rexburg police department and FBI are asking Yellowstone National Park visitors to assist in an ongoing investigation of missing Idaho children, 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow.

The investigation has determined that JJ and Tylee were last seen in Yellowstone National Park on Sept. 8, 2019, with their mother, Lori Vallow, and their uncle, Alex Cox, according to the FBI. Authorities are seeking any photos or videos park visitors took on Sept. 8.

Authorities say that the group was traveling through the park in a silver 2017 Ford F-150 pickup truck with Arizona license plates. The license plate number is CPQUINT.

Alex Cox's silver 2017 Ford F-150 is believed to have been used for the group's visit to Yellowstone National Park in September.

FBI

Law enforcement officials are searching for photos and videos that may have captured the vehicle, the occupants of the vehicle, or any other visitor photo where the group is present.

The FBI has also created a website for visitors and the public to upload photos and videos that may contain JJ and Tylee.

Lori Vallow is scheduled to appear in Idaho court at 2 p.m. Friday for an arraignment. She is currently traveling to Idaho with authorities after leaving Hawaii overnight.

