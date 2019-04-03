MARLIN, Texas — Deputies with the Falls County Sheriff's Office arrested a man with two outstanding warrants Sunday outside of Marlin.

36-year-old Michael Capps of Marlin was wanted in Limestone County for debit or credit card abuse and bail jumping.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a a rural road off South Business 6 just outside of Marlin after Constable Marion Humphrey contacted the FCSO requesting assistance.

Humphrey set up surveillance outside a vacant home after seeing two suspects enter the building. He detained both suspects when they left the house and a third person who was a passenger in a nearby vehicle, officials said.

Deputies arrested Capps after learning about his warrants, officials said.

The second person, 34-year-old Selena Capps, was taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine after a K-9 unit assisted the investigation, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Both suspects were taken to Falls County Jail. Michael's bond was set at "no bond." Selena's bond was set at $7,500.