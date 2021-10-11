Fifteen men have been arrested in sex trafficking operation in McLennan County, officers say

With the help of Homeland security and other police agencies, McLennan County Sheriff's Office Human Trafficking Unit arrested 15 men for paying for sex

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Fifteen men were arrested earlier this month for soliciting prostitutes following a sex trafficking sting, according to the McLennan County Sheriff's Office.

Out of those men, 12 are local, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Between Oct. 4 through Oct. 8, the McLennan County Sheriff's Office Human Trafficking Unit conducted a sex buyer suppression operation and discovered the men were trying to pay for sex, the sheriff's office said.

The Office of the Governor and Texas DPS, along with other police agencies, provided additional information to multiple jurisdictions throughout the state, the sheriff's office said.