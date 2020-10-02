HOUSTON — A man and a juvenile male were stabbed during a fight among a group of people early Monday in east Harris County, sheriff’s deputies said.

Sgt. T. Windsor said the fight happened in the 14200 block of Alderson at about 12:30 a.m.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a double stabbing in the Cloverleaf area where they found the victims. Both are expected to survive.

Investigators believe the fight started on the front porch of a home. At least five people were fighting over a cell phone when someone pulled out a knife and stabbed the two victims.

The fight spilled into the roadway. It’s believed the suspect fled the scene.

Deputies detained multiple people for questioning.

Anyone with information should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter