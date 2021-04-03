Police: 5 skimmers found at Waco gas station

The Waco Police Department said it doesn't know how long the skimmers were on the pumps and discovered them on Wednesday, March 3.

WACO, Texas — Five gas skimmers were found at a gas station in Waco Wednesday, according to the Waco Police Department.

Waco police said the skimmers were found on the fuel pumps at a Sunoco located at 825 W. Waco Dr.

Waco police were called to the store and they were able to remove the skimmers.

"All skimmers were removed and corrective action was immediately taken by the technician and the store," police said.

Waco PD said it doesn't know how long the skimmers were on the pumps, but ask the public who filled-up their gas tanks at this store to check their accounts for any fraudulent charges.