Five vehicle-Double fatality crash-Milam County

A 2017 1500 Ram struck a 2017 3500 Ram causing a collision resulting in two lives lost, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers report a double fatality crash involving five vehicles Tuesday evening in Milam County.

The 2017 1500 Ram was behind a 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup towing a 5th wheel trailer and a 2013 Dodge Ram 3500 that was towing a cattle trailer. All trucks were traveling northbound on US 77 when the 1500 Ram hit the back of the 2017 Dodge Ram's cattle trailer, causing it to separate.

The 2013 Dodge Ram 3500's cattle trailer collided with the 2017 3500 Dodge's 5th wheel travel trailer, as stated by Texas DPS. A Chevrolet pick-up that was also traveling southbound was hit by the 2013 Ram as it traveled across the center line into the southbound lane.

A 2020 Chevrolet Equinox swerved trying to get out of the way and collided with the Cheverlotte pick-up truck in the northbound lane, according to reports.

The driver of the Equinox, 52-year-old Orfelinda Martinez Mullins, of Mineola, Texas was pronounced deceased on the scene. The passenger of the Chevrolet pickup, identified as 58-year-old Maria Reina Franco, of Louise, Texas was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 and the 2013 Dodge Ram 3500 were not injured. The driver of the 2019 Chevrolet pickup was transported to Scott and White ER in Temple for non-incapacitating injuries.

