3 Flower Mound police officers shot, injured responding to welfare check, officials say

FLOWER MOUND, Texas — Three Flower Mound police officers were injured after being shot while responding to a welfare check Wednesday evening, officials said.

Around 7 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call involving a possibly suicidal person at a home in the 2900 block of Termaine Drive, according to the Flower Mound Police Department. When officers arrived on scene, they attempted to make contact with a man, who was the sole occupant of the home.

Around 8:05 p.m., police said the man started shooting at law enforcement, striking three Flower Mound officers. Two of the officers were taken to a local hospital, and the third officer was injured but cleared by medics on scene, the Flower Mound Police Department said.

Officers did return fire but have not made contact with the suspect since the initial exchange of gunfire, police said.

The situation is ongoing. Police are asking residents to avoid the area.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else.