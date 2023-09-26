Former firefighter arrested, charged with sexual assault of a child

According to police, the allegations originated at McLane Children's Hospital where the victims' parents reported the incident.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Sheriff's Department announced that former local firefighter and veteran Kyle Steven Setterlund of Killeen was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to the department, Setterlund is being held in Williamson County Jail on an unrelated case of indecency with a child.

The department says deputies responded to McLane Children's Hospital when the victims' parents reported the sexual abuse allegations.

According to the department, Setterlund was a family friend, living at the same house as his alleged victims when the incidents occurred.

The department says both victims reported that Setterlund was doing "inappropriate stuff" to them and provided more detail in a forensic interview.

There is currently no additional information available at this time.

