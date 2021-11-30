Former Kempner police officer accused of misusing government records

A former Kempner police officer, Andrew Sowder, was arrested for obtaining records illegally for "non-law enforcement reason".

KEMPNER, Texas — Former Kempner Police Officer, Andrew Sowder, has been arrested for "Unauthorized Obtaining, Use or Disclosure of Criminal History Record Information", according to Kempner Mayor John Wilkerson.

In a statement, the mayor says he learned of the possible offense shortly after taking office. After an investigation, an arrest warrant was issued on Nov. 23 for the former officer, according to Wilkerson.

The Kempner Mayor asks the community to not let the actions of one officer take away the trust in the community.

"I ask the community to keep in mind that the City of Kempner Police Department has become a professional law enforcement agency. Each and every profession encounter situations where a person enters the profession when they simply lack the professional and/or personal qualifications to do so," the mayor continued.