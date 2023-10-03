Former McLennnan County softball coach gets life in prison without parole for continuous sex abuse of young children

It only took the grand jury 10 minutes of deliberating before they sentenced Thomas Webb life without parole.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — After 10 minutes of deliberating on Monday, a grand jury sentenced former softball coach, Thomas Webb, 64, to life in prison without parole for the continuous sexual abuse of young children, according to McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens.

"... the jury convicted a perpetrator of sexual abuse who has victimized multiple generations of children," Tetens said. "We are grateful for the jury’s verdicts that have ensured that Thomas Webb will never harm another child."

The sentencing happened inside the 19th Judicial District Court.

According to McLennan County court records, Webb regularly sexually abused at least two girls who were younger than 14 at the time. Records state that Webb inappropriately touched the girls and forced them to commit sexual acts toward him from 2013 to 2016.

Webb was arrested in August 2018 for aggravated sex assault of a child, indecency with a child by exposure, continuous sex abuse of young children, court records show.

Records did not state whether or not the abuse happened while he was a softball coach or if he was the girls' coach at the time of the abuse.

"Mr. Webb groomed and terrorized his victims and he'll now spend the rest of his life in prison," Tetens said. "Our community is without a doubt safer today with Mr. Webb off our streets."