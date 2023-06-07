Fort Cavazos soldier arrested for allegedly driving under the influence

The arrest happened near one of the entrance gates of the Army post.

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — Fort Cavazos officials announced that a male soldier was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence outside the Mayborn Gate on Tuesday, June 6.

According to officials, Fort Cavazos law enforcement responded to the report of a possible threat at the Mayborn gate at about 6:30 p.m.

Officials say during the investigation it was revealed that there was no threat to the Army post, but a soldier was taken into custody for allegedly driving under the influence.

During this incident the Mayborn gate was temporarily shut down, but it was reopened after a couple of hours, officials say.

There is currently no other information available.