Fort Hood soldier arrested following Killeen shooting, police say

KILLEEN, Texas — A Fort Hood soldier was arrested following a weekend shooting in Killeen where one person was injured, the Killeen Police Department said.

The police department said around 8:50 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, officers were called out to the area of Suzie Street and Andover Drive because of shots fired.

When police arrived, they found a female victim who was struck by a stray bullet, Killeen PD said. She was transported to a local-area hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Police say they also found a male suspect outside a home in the 2600 block of Andover Drive. He was arrested and taken to the Killeen City Jail.

His name was not released. Killeen PD said they will release his name once charges were formally filed.

Police also didn't say what caused the shooting at the time this article was published.

