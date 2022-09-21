Fort Hood soldier fatally shot girlfriend multiple times at close range, affidavit says

Michael Leonard Moore confessed to shooting his 34-year-old girlfriend on Sept. 19 inside a Killeen home, the affidavit states.

KILLEEN, Texas — A Fort Hood soldier charged with murder for the shooting death of his girlfriend shot her multiple times at close range, according to an arrest affidavit sent to 6 News.

Michael Leonard Moore confessed to shooting his 34-year-old girlfriend on Sept. 19 inside a home at 1109 Wales Dr, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, Moore said he and his girlfriend were having a fight about their relationship when she threatened him with a knife.

Moore told detectives he "packed some things, took them to his car, and was going to leave but went back inside."

Moore said he got his gun and waited on his bed with a comforter covering the gun. He said his girlfriend came back in the room with the knife at which point he shot her.

However, detectives said the bullet holes were not found in the wall at the front of the bedroom but instead were in the wall at the back of the room, according to the affidavit.

Moore also told detectives he shot his girlfriend multiple times when she was on the floor.

Moore told detectives he "shouldn't have done it," but he "shot her again," the affidavit states.

Detectives said Moore had gunshot wounds "in the abdomen, hip area, chest, and neck."

"Detectives noticed what was possibly soot and/or searing around more than one gunshot wound," the affidavit states. "Due to their training and experience, detectives understood this to mean that the firearm that left those wounds would have to be closer to his girlfriend than what Moore was describing to them."

Moore did not call emergency services after shooting her but instead went to a convenience store to buy a drink then called his mother, the affidavit states.