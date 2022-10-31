Fort Hood soldier held in jail, linked to sex assaults

CID said that special agents discovered commonalities between "unresolved investigations," but weren't able to link them then.

FORT HOOD, Texas — A Fort Hood soldier is being held in jail because authorities suspect them of a number of sexual assaults, according to the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID).

In a news release, the 29-year-old soldier, whose name wasn't released, was detained on Oct. 2 after another soldier reported sexual assault, CID said.

What is known about the suspect is that they belong to the 62nd Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade, according to CID.

CID said back in July, special agents discovered commonalities between "unresolved investigations," but weren't able to link them then.

Then, Fort Hood took measures to ensure safety and security on the post, including safety briefings, teaching how and when to report suspicious activity, women's self defense classes, inspection of the barracks as well as the inclusion of investigative tools that ultimately led to the suspect's identification, CID said.

“We continue to work with leaders throughout Fort Hood to build on safety awareness and we will pursue any incidents of sexual assault,” said Thomas. “Army CID thoroughly investigates every report of alleged felony-level sexual misconduct and follows every lead available.”