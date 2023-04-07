3 dead, 8 injured in shooting in Fort Worth's historic Como neighborhood

The shooting was reported hours after the neighborhood's annual Comofest had ended.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Eleven people were shot, three fatally, in west Fort Worth late Monday night, officials say.

The shooting was reported in the Como neighborhood at about 11:40 p.m. on July 3, at the intersection of Diaz Avenue and Horne Street.

This was hours after the end of the neighborhood's annual Comofest.

"I think, first, you’re heartbroken, especially for this community that has worked hard and continues to work hard," said Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker. "... This community has worked so hard not just to put on wonderful festivities to celebrate Independence Day, but this is about their community.”

Police said multiple shooting victims were in a parking lot when they arrived. It is believed that 10 of the victims are adults and one is a juvenile.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Two others died at local hospitals.

Two of the three victims who died have been identified. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified Cynthia Santos, 22, as one of the victims who died at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital.

Eighteen-year-old Paul Willis died at the scene of the shooting, according to his family.

Ka'Desha Weatherly, Willis' mother, described the chaotic scene. She said he was with his little brother and cousins on the corner of Horne and Houghton.

"Ran this way because I knew my kids was down here," she described. "So I walked past my son. Girls were holding him crying. I didn’t even know my baby was on the ground."

"My family is heartbroken. This shouldn't have happened," the mother added.

First responders at the scene said it was difficult to get to the victims since people were still trying to get out of the area. Some people were taken to hospitals in private vehicles, others via ambulance. Police had to drive one victim to an ambulance outside of the event.

“We were hoping something like this wouldn’t happen but unfortunately it did," Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said. “Chaotic scenes like that are hard for an officer. Any time and every time they show up what we want to do first is preserve life. Everybody that’s there and the officers as well so when you show up you have to make a really fast assessment and do everything you can to determine what’s a threat and what is not.”

Detectives are still investigating the shooting, so details are limited. In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, Fort Worth police said that several "unknown males were reported to have started firing into the crowd indiscriminately" before fleeing the scene.

Police said they are using flock cameras that were installed throughout the city two years ago to help find any suspects. Police are able to watch a live feed from the cameras of the area where they're located.

"Those cameras have been a game changer for us," Noakes said.

No one has been arrested at this time and suspects have not been identified. Police said that none of the injured are believed to be suspects.

"The Fort Worth Police Department mourns together with the families of those who were killed and injured and we deplore this senseless act of violence. We ask our Fort Worth community to show their support for these families during this difficult time," said the department in a statement.

Anyone with information or videos in connection to the shooting is asked to call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4330. You could also call Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817-469-8477.

This is the second shooting that happened shortly after Comofest.

In 2021, police said eight people were shot near a car wash on Horne Street, but no one was killed.

Parker tweeted a response to Monday night's shooting:

"I am devastated by the news of a mass shooting in Fort Worth last night. My heart breaks for the victims, their loved ones, and the entire Como community that works to build positivity and celebration in their community and our city."

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added when available.