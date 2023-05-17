'We have the baby': Fort Worth police rescue kidnapped baby who was abandoned in ravine

Body camera footage shows the officers rescuing a crying baby from a car seat left in the area.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department released body camera footage Wednesday afternoon of two officers rescuing a baby who had been kidnapped and then abandoned in a ravine.

Footage shows the two officers on Monday night rushing to the baby, who was left behind in a car seat and was crying when he was picked up by one of the officers and taken back with them.

"We have the baby," one of the officers could be heard saying, while another officer worked to comfort the baby.

Police said the officer depicted in the video rescuing the baby was Sgt. Ronnie Chau.

Police said officers initially responded to the kidnapping call at about 7 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of North Pecan Street in North Fort Worth's Diamond Hill neighborhood. Officers were told an unknown man had jumped into the mother's car and drove off with her 6-month old baby still inside.

The moment when Fort Worth Police Officers located a kidnapped baby who had been abandoned by the suspect near a ravine. pic.twitter.com/23PiQdk7Vs — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) May 17, 2023

Several more officers responded to help search for the vehicle from various other units, police said. After more than an hour since the initial call, officers found the stolen car on Deen Street and arrested the suspect, but the baby was not inside the car.

After gathering information from the suspect and checking the area, officers found the baby in the car seat in a ravine nearby.

The baby appeared to be uninjured, police said, and was reunited with a parent.

Police arrested the suspect on charges of kidnapping, abandoning/endangering a child and auto theft.

More information about the suspect, including his name, has not been released by officials. Check back for more details.