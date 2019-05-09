CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — Four people in Coryell County were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana over more than 5 pounds but less than 50 pounds on Tuesday.

Someone reported drug activity just south of Gatesville in the 100 block of Spotted Fawn, the Coryell County Sheriff’s office said.

Multiple agencies executed a search warrant and found 585 marijuana plants ranging from 1 to 6 feet along with 10 pounds of ‘ground’ substance, six jars of THC ‘butter’, and eight jars of THC ‘oil’.

Suspects in this case have yet to be arraigned and further felony charges are pending.

