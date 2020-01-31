WACO, N.C. —

The Waco Police Department arrested four men after finding 1.6 pounds of cocaine that was being transferred to Waco, according to the Waco PD Facebook page.

Jose Rodriguez, Reginald England, Javier Garza, and Lonnie Gonzalez were the four men arrested. They each have charges and outstanding warrants.

Rodriguez is wanted for possession of marijuana from Harris County. England is wanted for false report to a peace officer, assault, criminal mischief, and escape all from Bell County. He was also charged with Failure to Identify as a fugitive due to lying about his name. Garza was charged with manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance over 400 grams, and Gonzalez is wanted for a probation violation for aggravated assault from Dallas County.

These arrests came after the Waco PD conducted a two-day bus interdiction project, according to the Waco PD Facebook page.

