Four arrested in Bell County on alleged fentanyl trafficking charges

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Four people were arrested in Bell County on Thursday, Sept. 14 on charges relating to alleged fentanyl trafficking, according to the United States Attorney's Office Western District of Texas.

According to court documents, the four individuals were allegedly identified by agents from the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division (DPS CID) as narcotics distributors in January of 2023.

The Attorney's Office said the four defendants are charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute fentanyl. The defendants reportedly made their initial court appearances before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Manske on Sept. 15.

If the four are convicted, they each reportedly face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. The Attorney's Office stated that a federal district court judge will determine the sentences.

The Attorney's Office said the case is under investigation by the Texas DPS CID, the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division, the Killeen Police Department, the Copperas Cove Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations and the United States Postal Inspection Service.