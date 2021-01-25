Four teens arrested after 15-year-old dies in stabbing at Lake Charles Walmart

A 15-year-old girl was stabbed and taken to a nearby hospital where she later died. The fight may have started at a movie theater before ending in a Walmart.

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Four teenagers were arrested in connection with a 15-year-old being stabbed to death at a Walmart in Lake Charles.

The stabbing happened at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at a grocery store on Highway 14 in Lake Charles during a fight between several girls inside the store, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said in a news release.

A 15-year-old girl was stabbed and taken to a nearby hospital where she later died, Vincent said.

KPLC reported the stabbing happened inside a Walmart on Highway 14. The fight may have started at a movie theater before ending with the deadly stabbing at Walmart, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory said in an interview with KPLC.

Detectives arrested four girls, a 12-year-old, two 13-year-olds and a 14-year old after investigation. All four were booked into the Calcasieu Parish Juvenile Detention Center.

One of the girls is charged with second degree murder and the other three are charged with principal to second degree murder, Vincent said.

The investigation is still on-going and anyone with further information is asked to contact the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office at (337) 491-3605.

