WACO, Texas — Fourteen people were arrested over the course of several weeks in Waco as part of a drug sting that targeted crack, cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy and marijuana dealers, police said Tuesday.

Police said multiple undercover operations targeted street level drug dealers and that additional arrests would be made.

"Despite rhetoric on the national level trying to say that narcotics offenses are victimless crimes, we continue to see violent acts committed in our community behind the narcotics trade," Waco Police Chief Ryan Holt said. "We see illegal drugs continue to tear apart families and good neighborhoods."

Holt said members of the Waco Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit, Traffic Unit, Street Crimes Unit, K-9 Unit, McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Investigators, MSO FAST Team, and members of the US Marshal Lone Star Fugitive Task Force all took part in the operation.

"Today’s operation comes as a direct result of our community leaders requesting something be done to stem the open air, street level drug dealing being seen in some areas," Holt said.

The following people were arrested in the operation:

Sylvester Bradley, Vicki Allen, Jamica Sandles, Willis Rutledge, Timonthy Scott, Antonio Wilson, Pamela Ford, Joseph Novotny, Christopher Turner, Tureshia McClennan, Rena Scaramucci, Carolyn Courtney, LaMarcus Lewis and Cloise Hicks.

