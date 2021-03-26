Fourth arrest made in connection to October shooting in Waco

Jatron Lavar Thomas was shot to death on Oct. 15 last year in the 2600 block of S. 14th St. in Waco.

WACO, Texas — A fourth murder warrant was served Thursday in connection to the murder of Jatron Thomas on October 15 in the 2600 blk of S. 14th St., according to the Waco Police Department.

The warrant was served to Jamarion Campbell at the McLennan County Jail, where he was already in custody for an unrelated offense.

Four total arrests have been made in this case. Pablo Villarreal, Ocie Bernett, 18, and a 17-year-old were indicted on one count of capital murder in connection to Thomas's death earlier this year.

Police added that the case remains under investigation and that no other information is available at this time.