Freestone County Sheriff's Office looking for suspect in Friday shooting

The sheriff's office says 19-year-old Clyde Edward Washington, Jr. is the suspect in the shooting incident that left one person injured just south of Fairfield.
Credit: Freestone County Sheriff's Office

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas — The Freestone County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in finding an alleged shooting suspect, who reportedly shot a person November 6.

The sheriff's office named the suspect as Clyde Edward Washington, Jr., 19. They said he is considered a felony fugitive with an active warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. 

Washington is a suspect in the November 6 shooting that left one person with a gunshot wound in the upper left torso area, according to officials. The incident happened south of the Fairfield city limits in Freestone County. The victim received treatment at a hospital and was later released.

Washington is described as a Black male that weighs around 140 pounds and is approximately 5 feet and 8 inches tall. 

The sheriff's office asks that anyone with information concerning Washington's whereabouts contact the Freestone County Sheriff's Office at 903-389-3236. Furthermore, they said that anyone "harboring or hindering his apprehension will face criminal prosecution within the fullest extend of the law."

No other information was released and the investigation remains active. 

