TEMPLE, Texas — A Temple man who hasn't been seen since May is still listed as a missing person despite a witness testimony saying a suspect confessed to his murder, according to arrest records.

Tommy Glen Hebert's son reported his father missing and possibly in danger May 29, the day after he found his pickup on I-35 in the 200 block of N. General Bruce Dr.

A woman told police she went to go check on Hebert at his home in the 3700 block of Lower Troy Rd. two days before he was reported missing but couldn't find him.

When he wasn't home the next day either, the woman told detectives she asked his neighbor Palmer Grant Contreras if he had seen Hebert. Contreras reportedly told her he shot him in the chest, hid his body and needed help hiding his pickup, the arrest affidavit said.

Another woman told detectives she heard Contreras call a man asking for help hiding Hebert's body on May 26.

Contreras was arrested for tampering with evidence, but Temple police still have Hebert listed as a missing person and haven't provided updates on the case.

Terry Ashcraft, Hebert's friend of 20 years, said he believes his friend is dead, but he's been searching for answers for two months.

Ashcraft said he's walked gravel roads, searched creeks and stopped by the police station four times hoping for an update that still hasn't come.

"All I can rely on is what I hear," Ashcraft said. "If i hear he is still out there I'm going to still look. I told the police, 'Just tell me if you found anything, his remains anything, I can quit looking.'"

Ashcraft said it's time for police to do their jobs and find his friend's remains so he can finally have some sense of closure and justice.

"If he was thrown out like a piece of trash, whoever did it they will get what's coming to them," Ashcraft said.