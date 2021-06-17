Woman killed by robbers outside her gym; search underway for white Suburban, Houston police say

Police said the robbers and victim exchanged words before gunfire rang out.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for the person who shot and killed a woman outside a gym on the city’s southeast side.

The shooting was reported before 5 a.m. Thursday at 10570 Fuqua, according to HPD Homicide.

KHOU 11's Anayeli Ruiz reported that the woman just got out of her vehicle and was walking to the gym when three suspects in a white Chevrolet Suburban confronted her.

Police believe the robbers exchanged words with the woman before they opened fire on her.

The scene was still active and under investigation as of 7 a.m. — check back for update to this story.

Anyone who has information that could help investigators can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.