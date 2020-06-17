This story will be continuously updated.

One person was shot inside the Galleria Mall Tuesday evening and no arrest has been made, Dallas police said.

"This is not an active shooter," Dallas police said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the person who was shot to Parkland Hospital in unknown condition.

"Officers are reviewing the video cameras and searching the mall for the suspect," Dallas police said.

Police responded to the scene at about 7 p.m. State troopers and SWAT team members were also later spotted at the scene.

No other information has been released from police.

Multiple police sources told WFAA the shooting happened in the food court. Two people got into a fight in the food court and at least one person was shot, sources say.

Multiple shots were fired. The shooter ran off, police sources said.

