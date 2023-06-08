Gatesville man sentenced to 20 years in prison for possession of child pornography

Court documents say Christopher Dallas Nelson possessed and uploaded sexually explicit images of minors under the age of 12 to various social media sites.

GATESVILLE, Texas — A Gatesville man has been sentenced to 240 months in prison for possession of child sexual abuse material, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Western District of Texas.

According to court documents, 43-year-old Christopher Dallas Nelson was convicted in a Waco federal court for possessing and uploading images of minors under the age of 12 engaging in "sexually explicit conduct" to various social media platforms.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Temple Police Department, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Gloff prosecuted the case.

“The defendant in this case was dealt a significant and warranted prison sentence for his heinous actions,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas. “Let this serve as a reminder and a warning to others that our society will not tolerate such vile abuse of vulnerable, innocent children. Sexual predators like Nelson will face the full force of the law and the consequences will be severe.”

"The FBI is committed to protecting children from abuse and exploitation,” said Special Agent in Charge Oliver E. Rich Jr. for the FBI San Antonio Division. “Thanks to the hard work of the Southern Texas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the assistance our law enforcement partners, this individual is now off the streets."

The United States Department of Justice stated the case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Project Safe Childhood was launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. The initiative works to help locate, apprehend and prosecute those who exploit children as well as help victims of exploitation.