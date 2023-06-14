Gatesville police officer arrested for off-duty incident, placed on unpaid leave

According to police, an internal investigation has been launched.

GATESVILLE, Texas — The Gatesville Police Department says it was notified that an officer was arrested by the Copperas Cove Police Department for an off-duty incident on Wednesday, June 14.

According to police, Chief Hunt immediately placed the officer on unpaid investigatory leave, revoking their access to the department.

Gatesville PD says an Internal Affairs investigation has been launched as police work to gather more information on the incident.

The department says it wants to maintain transparency and will continue to update the public with any new information.

There is currently no other information available.

