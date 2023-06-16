Gatesville Police Officer fired by Department after assault arrest

Bryan Nimerick has been charged with Assault of a Pregnant Person, a third-degree felony.

GATESVILLE, Texas — A Gatesville Police Officer has been fired after being charged with Assault of a Pregnant Person, according to the Gatesville Police Department.

The Department announced on Friday, June 16 that they had terminated the employment of Officer Bryan Nimerick.

Nimerick was arrested for an off-duty incident on Wednesday, June 14 and charged with Assault of a Pregnant Person, a third-degree felony. He is reportedly being held in the Copperas Cove Police Department Jail on a $15,000 bond.

The Gatesville Police Department stated they received Nimerick's arrest report, as well as video and photographic evidence collected by the Copperas Cove Police Department.

According to Gatesville PD, Chief Hunt found "clear and incontrovertible proof" while reviewing the evidence that Nimerick's actions were "an egregious violation of public trust and conduct unbecoming a Gatesville Police Officer" .

Gatesville PD stated that, due to the evidence, Nimerick had been fired from the force, effective June 16. Nimerick had been with the department since February 2020.

The Gatesville Police Department said they remain dedicated to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and accountability. For more information, contact the Gatesville Police Department at 254-865-2226.

More updates on the situation will be given as information becomes available.