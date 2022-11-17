George Ranch High School placed on lockdown after fake active shooter threats, district says

The school was put on lockdown Thursday afternoon as a precaution, according to the district.

The high school is located on FM 762 in Richmond.

According to Fort Bend County officials, the campus went into lockdown immediately following the threat. A nearby middle school and junior high school were placed under secure status, where the outside doors are locked and the inside operates as usual.

Officials said it took 30 minutes to determine there was no active or credible threat. The call was made by three students, but officials said they currently only have two in custody.

An email went out to parents saying that during the lockdown, all of the outside and inside doors were locked. Several parents rushed to the school after they were notified about the lockdown.

The school had an increased police presence on campus as well as a counseling response team for students and staff who needed it.

An update is expected to be provided by Superintendent Dr. Roosevelt Nivens at 5 p.m.

Here's an update provided by Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan:

Fort Bend County Judge KP George issued this statement on the incident:

"Today, the collective and swift actions of Lamar Consolidated ISD, our Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, local and campus law enforcement officers, and our Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security, serve as an indication that we are prepared to respond to critical incidents that may occur at our school campuses.

"Law enforcement officials on the scene were quickly able to determine that there was no active, credible threat. We will continue to work together to ensure the safety and well-being of our students, teachers, families, and communities in Fort Bend County."